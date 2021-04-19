Overview

Dr. Eric Berens, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Berens works at Arizona EndoVascular Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.