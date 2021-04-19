Dr. Eric Berens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Berens, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Berens, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Berens works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Endovascular Pllc6377 E Tanque Verde Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 296-5500
-
2
Arizona Endovascular Center6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 235, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 296-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berens?
The best hands down
About Dr. Eric Berens, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679578702
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Washington University
- University of Arizona
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berens accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berens works at
Dr. Berens has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berens speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Berens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.