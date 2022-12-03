Dr. Eric Bentolila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentolila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Bentolila, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Bentolila, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They graduated from Universite De Montreal Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Ur Gyn Womens Health LLC615 Franklin Tpke, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-1700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bentolila is an excellent excellent MD. He helped me significantly during a difficult and challenging pregnancy. I delivered a beautiful, healthy baby boy and owe all of my incredible care and support to this doctor and his staff. Don’t let the fact someone didn’t answer phone right away sway your decision. This MD came highly recommended by area hospital nurses who were unbiased since none of them ever worked at his practice. Caring, attentive, smart and patient MD.
About Dr. Eric Bentolila, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic, French, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Universite De Montreal Faculty Of Medicine
