Dr. Eric Benning, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Benning, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Pharmacy of Aschc Inc1046 Ridge Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30315 Directions (404) 688-1350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, PCP for over 4 years. Excellent bedside manner. Professional, efficient, yet personable.
About Dr. Eric Benning, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Benning. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.