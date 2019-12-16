Overview

Dr. Eric Benjamin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Benjamin works at VALLE DEL SOL INC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.