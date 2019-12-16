Dr. Eric Benjamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Benjamin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Benjamin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Locations
1
Valle Del Sol3807 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 258-6797
- 2 5111 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 157, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 Directions (408) 559-8050
3
Cleanslate Medical Group of Arizona Pllc8410 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (480) 407-4297
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eric Benjamin of Scottsdale literally saved my adolescent’s life. My boy went from an almost-catatonic, anorexic, severely depressed teen to a healthy, thriving, balance young man ready to face the adult world. Thanks to Dr. B, my son has discovered the importance of staying on - and taking on a regular basis - his meds while balancing that with psychiatric and psychological therapies. He literally was an answer to prayer and I will forever be indebted to him.
About Dr. Eric Benjamin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Dr. Benjamin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.