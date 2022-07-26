Dr. Eric Benefield, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Benefield, DDS
Overview
Dr. Eric Benefield, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Grand Junction, CO.
Dr. Benefield works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Dental1035 Grand Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 340-2649
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benefield?
They advised me to change insurance companies and they would cover my dental work. I did that changed to become their patient and then they told me they did not take that insurance but would take cash and trying to sell me their own dental insurance program. They are very high priced and not always straightforward and they’re charging practices. Months later I received a general letter to all patients they no longer took any insurance, yet their homepage sales still says they take all kind of insurance. Services are over priced. They want to sell their own insurance it seems.
About Dr. Eric Benefield, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1053433672
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benefield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benefield accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Benefield using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Benefield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benefield works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Benefield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benefield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benefield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benefield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.