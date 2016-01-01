Overview

Dr. Eric Bendorf, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with George C. Grape Community Hospital and Methodist Jennie Edmundson.



Dr. Bendorf works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.