Dr. Eric Becker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Becker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Becker works at
Locations
Eric D Becker MD2045 Westgate Dr Ste 402, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 882-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding psychiatrist. I have referred and recommended many patients to him and he has universally improved their lives. He has healed those that other psychiatrists have been unsuccessful with. He cares and is gifted in his field.
About Dr. Eric Becker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1114999331
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.