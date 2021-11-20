Overview

Dr. Eric Baylin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Baylin works at Eye Center of Central Georgia in Macon, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA, Villa Rica, GA and Milledgeville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.