Dr. Eric Baylin, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Baylin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Locations
Eye Designs Optical1429 Oglethorpe St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (770) 604-4141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Oculofacial Plastic Surgeons of Georgia3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 240, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 604-4141Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Villa Rica705 Dallas Hwy Ste 103, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (770) 459-2022
Family Eyecare Associates of Milledgeville PC111 Fieldstone Dr Ste 100, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (770) 604-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When my trichiasis (misalignment of eyelashes) became challenging I had to make a difficult decision to undergow a very delicate eyelid surgery with potential complications. That was when I finally met the right seasoned surgeon in this field, Dr Eric Baylin. Dr Baylin thoroughly explained all options with demonstrations and their successes and complications. I decided for the lasting solution and underwent a very successful surgery by all accounts! Dr Baylins team were very efficient and rendered all assistance to my family and I. I am free of offender eyelashes permanently and once again enjoy my best hobby, reading. We are more grateful to dr Baylin and his staff than they will ever know! - Saeed Woday and Family
About Dr. Eric Baylin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1669483442
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baylin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baylin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baylin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baylin has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baylin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Baylin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baylin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baylin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baylin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.