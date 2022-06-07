Overview

Dr. Eric Bava, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Rafael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center, Novato Community Hospital, Saint Mary Medical Center and Sutter Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Bava works at MarinHealth Primary Care in San Rafael, CA with other offices in Greenbrae, CA and Petaluma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tendinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.