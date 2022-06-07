Dr. Bava has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Bava, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Bava, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Rafael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center, Novato Community Hospital, Saint Mary Medical Center and Sutter Lakeside Hospital.
Dr. Bava works at
Locations
-
1
MarinHealth Primary Care4000 Civic Center Dr Ste 209, San Rafael, CA 94903 Directions (415) 925-8963
-
2
California Pacific Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1240 S Eliseo Dr Ste 101, Greenbrae, CA 94904 Directions (707) 938-3870
-
3
Marin Health Medical Center Pediatric Hospitalist Program250 Bon Air Rd, Greenbrae, CA 94904 Directions (415) 925-7000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
4
Northern California Medical Assoc. Inc.104 Lynch Creek Way Ste 10, Petaluma, CA 94954 Directions (415) 925-8963
Hospital Affiliations
- MarinHealth Medical Center
- Novato Community Hospital
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bava?
I just had surgery with Dr. Bava, he is sooooooooo kind and caring, he spends lots of time with you to figure out your best course of action..I feel super great and it hasn't been a week, the care he gives and his assistant Annosheh stays on it to make sure all runs smoothly...I feel like I scored finding such a kind and brilliant doctor, no need to go anyone else, I did and the comparison in doctors isn't even worth mentioning..I am so GRATEFUL that he was my doctor, I feel like the angels were on my side..
About Dr. Eric Bava, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114144284
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bava works at
Dr. Bava has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tendinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bava. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.