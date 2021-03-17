Dr. Eric Baumann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Baumann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Baumann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Baumann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eric T Baumann MD2100 CENTERPOINTE WEST DR, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 717-0788
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baumann?
I have been seeing Dr Baumann for almost 2 years for chronic pain in lower back and most recently neck. The medial branch block ablations reduce or eliminate the pain. The staff is friendly and professional. They have taken every precaution during COVID-19. Even before Covid your appointment times are honored. To appreciate the doctor I think ones expectations have to be realistic. I’m 72. Bones have problems related to age. The treatment offered here is excellent without question and very effective.
About Dr. Eric Baumann, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1871559708
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baumann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baumann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baumann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baumann works at
Dr. Baumann has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baumann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.