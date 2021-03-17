Overview

Dr. Eric Baumann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Baumann works at Central Arizona Pain Institute in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.