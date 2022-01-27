Dr. Eric Baum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Baum, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Baum, MD is a Dermatologist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Eric W. Baum MD PC101 Cherry St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 543-2380
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr Baum several times over the years. Great doctor and great guy. Knows his stuff and gets the job done. We are lucky to have such a doctor and his staff in our community. Highly recommend to anyone with skin issues.
About Dr. Eric Baum, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285669077
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
