Dr. Eric Buchbaum, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Buchbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They graduated from Ohio Colledge Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with South County Hospital.

Dr. Buchbaum works at Ortho Rhode Island in Wakefield, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI and Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ortho Rhode Island - Wakefield
    1 High St, Wakefield, RI 02879 (401) 777-7000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    Ortho Rhode Island Warwick Campus
    300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 (401) 777-7000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3
    Ortho Rhode Island - Westerly
    268 Post Rd, Westerly, RI 02891 (401) 777-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  South County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle Arthroscopy
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    3.3
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 27, 2021
    I feel Dr Buchbaum is one of the kindest Drs. I have known. His very presence as well as his staff puts you at ease. I eel he really LISTENS to his patients. There needs to be more like him.
    Carmen Kell Boyer — May 27, 2021
    Dr. Eric Buchbaum, DPM
    About Dr. Eric Buchbaum, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1952365652
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    University of Utah VMAC - Salt Lake City
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Ohio Colledge Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University of Florida, Gainesville
    Undergraduate School

