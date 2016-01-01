Dr. Eric Bates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Bates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Bates, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4029 Ave Maria St, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (888) 287-1082
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (888) 287-1082
St Joseph Mercy Hospital24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 998-7400Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Bates, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1619055266
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bates has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bates. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bates.
