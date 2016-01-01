Overview

Dr. Eric Bates, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.