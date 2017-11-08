Dr. Eric Bass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Bass, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Bass, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Frisco.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2 Uno Cir, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bass?
The first time I met Dr. Bass I knew I would choose him to be my doctor. He put me at ease, took time to listen to my concerns, and thoroughly explain the procedures he was going to perform. Of all the physicians I have dealt with, Dr. Bass is by far the best, he genuinely cares for his clients, and it shows in every aspect of his practice. My procedure went flawlessly, with no after affects, and very little discomfort. The bottom line, is I highly recommend this doctor to.
About Dr. Eric Bass, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1457324824
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- U Illinois
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.