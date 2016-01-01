Overview

Dr. Eric Barnes, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center, Capital Region Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, Moberly Regional Medical Center, Northeast Regional Medical Center, Pershing Memorial Hospital, Phelps Health, Putnam County Memorial Hospital, South City Hospital and Sullivan County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Barnes works at Barnes Healthcare Management Group in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.