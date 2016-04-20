Overview

Dr. Eric Bannec, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital.



Dr. Bannec works at IU Health Physicians Cardiology in Carmel, IN with other offices in Bloomington, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.