Overview

Dr. Eric Balaguer, MD is a Registered Nurse in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Balaguer works at Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction in Palmetto Bay, FL with other offices in Doral, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.