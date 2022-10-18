See All Registered Nurses in Palmetto Bay, FL
Dr. Eric Balaguer, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (136)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Balaguer, MD is a Registered Nurse in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Balaguer works at Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction in Palmetto Bay, FL with other offices in Doral, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction
    9299 SW 152nd St Ste 103, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 834-4767
  2. 2
    Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction
    3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 404, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 832-1476
  3. 3
    Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction
    11801 SW 90th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 834-4739
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
De Quervain's Release
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
De Quervain's Release
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • First Medical Health Plan, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 136 ratings
    Patient Ratings (136)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Balaguer?

    Oct 18, 2022
    I came to this Dr for my one time Second Opinion switch because I was not happy with my other Dr. From the moment I met Dr. Balaguer he was very easy to understand and I quickly learn about my diagnosis and what needed to happen. My surgery went amazing and my recovery even better. I dont even have a scar. Above all- No pain!
    Evelys C. — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Balaguer, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1679747067
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial/University of Miami Dept of Orthopedics
    Residency
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Internship
    • Tulane University Medical Center, New Orleans, La
    Medical Education
    • Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Balaguer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balaguer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balaguer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balaguer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    136 patients have reviewed Dr. Balaguer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balaguer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balaguer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balaguer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

