Dr. Eric Baggerman, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Baggerman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Baggerman works at Amistad Community Health Center Inc. in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mission of Mercy
    1533 S Brownlee Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 884-2242

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Eric Baggerman, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1679820229
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Baggerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baggerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baggerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baggerman works at Amistad Community Health Center Inc. in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Baggerman’s profile.

    Dr. Baggerman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baggerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baggerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baggerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

