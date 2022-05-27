Dr. Eric Bader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Bader, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Bader, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Bader works at
Locations
Yale Heart and Vascular Center800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-4126Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiovascular Services Greenwi15 Valley Dr Ste 200, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 863-4210
Cardiology Associates of New Haven325 Boston Post Rd Ste 1C, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 747-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bader has been a wonderful doctor for me and my son. He has a very easy going personality and has tremendous medical knowledge. He returns emails and phone calls in a timely manner. I highly recommend him as a doctor
About Dr. Eric Bader, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831403534
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bader accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bader has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.