Overview

Dr. Eric Bader, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Bader works at Yale School Of Medicine in New Haven, CT with other offices in Greenwich, CT and Orange, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.