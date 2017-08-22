Dr. Eric Bachelor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachelor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Bachelor, MD
Dr. Eric Bachelor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Plastic & Reconstructive Surge1387 Santa Rita Rd, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (925) 462-3700
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Center919 San Ramon Valley Blvd Ste 150, Danville, CA 94526 Directions (925) 820-7290
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had a breast augmentation and rhinoplasty by Dr. Bachelor just a week ago. My experience has been fantastic and my results so far are spectacular. His staff and office is ideal, and he is exceptional. From the moment I walked in for a consultation, I felt comfortable and welcomed by everyone. Things were super easy as far as setting appointments and communicating with the office staff, and Dr. Bachelor. Dr. Bachelor himself is extremely personable, knowledgeable, and professional.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Plastic Surgery
