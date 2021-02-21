Dr. Eric Awad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Awad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Awad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Awad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Village Podiatry Group LLC2045 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 810, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-8804
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Awad?
I find Dr. Awad caring, compassionate, helpful and smart. He’s been my neurologist for about 20 years and has been helpful and patient with different problems over the years. He takes the time to explain thoroughly when I have a question. Sometimes I’ve had to wait, but he will spend the amount of time needed with a patient, not just rush people through.
About Dr. Eric Awad, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1578557500
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awad works at
Dr. Awad has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Awad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.