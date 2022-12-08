Dr. Eric Arp, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Arp, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Arp, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Harrison, AR. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Arp Foot and Ankle Clinic3108 Meadowmere, Harrison, AR 72601 Directions (870) 365-3668
Arp Foot and Ankle Clinic801 S College St Ste 1, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 425-7363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
- North Arkansas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Both my husband and I have used Dr ARP. Three months ago he performed multiple procedures on my foot and toes. I had very little pain from surgery or recovery. I am still healing, but I am pleased with my outcome thus far.
About Dr. Eric Arp, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1023097433
Education & Certifications
- St Mary's Hosp
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Iowa
- Foot Surgery
