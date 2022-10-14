Dr. Eric Arias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Arias, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Arias, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Arias works at
Locations
-
1
CarePoint Neurosurgery & Spine799 E Hamden Ave Ste 310, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 821-3793
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arias?
Dr. Arias is my hero! He is compassionate and listens to his patients! I have never had any doctor explain things like he does and show that he really does listen. I had an aneurysm that burst and I felt so cared for and because of him I perfectly fine today! His skills are uncomparable. Thank you Dr Arias!
About Dr. Eric Arias, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1457662314
Education & Certifications
- Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology / Washington University
- Barnes Jewish Hospital / Washington University
- Barnes Jewish Hospital / Washington University
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arias has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arias works at
Dr. Arias has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arias speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Arias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.