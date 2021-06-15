Dr. Eric Anthony, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anthony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Anthony, DMD
Overview
Dr. Eric Anthony, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashua, NH. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Gentle Dental Nashua151 Main St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 318-2588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Root canal and crown. Not my first. But definitely the best. As easy as can be. Dr. Anthony, assistants, and xray tech are all first rate.
About Dr. Eric Anthony, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1649590852
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
