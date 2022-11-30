Dr. Eric Angermeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angermeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Angermeier, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Angermeier, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Locations
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion, 1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Hand Institute of Charleston - Summerville, 202 Nexton Square Dr, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486
MUSC Health West Ashley, 2125 Charlie Hall Blvd, Charleston, SC 29414
Hand Institute of Charleston - Mt. Pleasant, 851 Leonard Fulghum Dr Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Angermeier and the office were very pleasant and informative.
About Dr. Eric Angermeier, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1720285539
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Medical University Of South Carolina Program
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- College Of Charleston Honors Program
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
