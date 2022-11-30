Overview

Dr. Eric Angermeier, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Angermeier works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in SUMMERVILLE, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.