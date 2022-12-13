Dr. Eric Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Anderson, MD is a Registered Nurse in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of South Dakota|University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Institute of Texas500 W Main St Ste 230, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (469) 898-8478
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Anderson, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811159973
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University of Utah Medical Center
- Utmb Austin
- University of South Dakota|University of South Dakota School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Anderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
254 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.