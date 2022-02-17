Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital A Division Of Taos Health Systems and Los Alamos Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wound Care Associates LLC465 Saint Michaels Dr Ste 110, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-3534
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital A Division Of Taos Health Systems
- Los Alamos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Dr. Anderson is not only an excellent doctor, but he has great compassion and understanding when dealing with his patients. In dealing with my bladder cancer, Dr. Anderson has always been direct, informative, and most of all positive. I can't imagine a better partner in what is certainly a scary journey.
About Dr. Eric Anderson, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538239645
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.