Dr. Eric Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital A Division Of Taos Health Systems and Los Alamos Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at Christus St Vincent Urology in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.