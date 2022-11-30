Dr. Eric Anctil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anctil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Anctil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Anctil, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Universite Laval, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Anctil works at
Locations
Tucson Orthopaedic Institute - East Office5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 784-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely straightforward, honest, clear and precise. He listens, understands and spec addresses issues. Takes the time required for these decisions. Not enough stars
About Dr. Eric Anctil, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1528166212
Education & Certifications
- Universite Laval, Faculte De Medecine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anctil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anctil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anctil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anctil works at
Dr. Anctil has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anctil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anctil speaks French.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Anctil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anctil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anctil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anctil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.