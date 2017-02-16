Overview

Dr. Eric Amy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Acadian Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Amy works at WellSmart Health-Surgical Associates in Opelousas, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.