Overview

Dr. Eric Amundson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Amundson works at NewSouth NeuroSpine in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.