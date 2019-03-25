See All Neurosurgeons in Flowood, MS
Dr. Eric Amundson, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Amundson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Amundson works at NewSouth NeuroSpine in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Rx Pharmacy 024
    2470 Flowood Dr, Flowood, MS 39232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Merit Health River Oaks
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 25, 2019
    Dr. Amundson was very nice right off the bat. He was very thorough and asked questions about me. His plan of care so far has been right on track. I would definitely recommend him and his staff.
    Jennifer Keene in Union, MS — Mar 25, 2019
    About Dr. Eric Amundson, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437102597
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Amundson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amundson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amundson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amundson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amundson works at NewSouth NeuroSpine in Flowood, MS. View the full address on Dr. Amundson’s profile.

    Dr. Amundson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amundson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Amundson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amundson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amundson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amundson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

