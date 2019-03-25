Dr. Eric Amundson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amundson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Amundson, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Amundson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amundson?
Dr. Amundson was very nice right off the bat. He was very thorough and asked questions about me. His plan of care so far has been right on track. I would definitely recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. Eric Amundson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amundson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amundson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Amundson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amundson.
