Dr. Eric Alyea, DO is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Alyea works at Franciscan Orthopedic Associates - Burien in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

