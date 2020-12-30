See All Podiatrists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Eric Allen, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (17)
25 years of experience
Dr. Eric Allen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Allen works at Internal Medicine Associates in Federal Way, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Associates
    34509 9th Ave S Ste 305, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 838-7980

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Eric Allen, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • 25 years of experience
  • English
  • 1336233402
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Allen works at Internal Medicine Associates in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Allen’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

