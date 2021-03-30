Overview

Dr. Eric Alcera, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Alcera works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Brick, NJ with other offices in Shrewsbury, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.