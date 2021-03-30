Dr. Eric Alcera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alcera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Alcera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Alcera, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Alcera works at
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty1610 Route 88 Fl 3, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 295-6543
Riverview Behavioral Health661 Shrewsbury Ave, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 295-6543
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alcera has been treating my son (11) for over a year, he is my sons favorite doctor he loves to see him.When we started seeing Dr Alcera we were in a terrible place, my son was going through a lot of trauma, anxiety, and distress. Dr Alcera has so much experience it is amazing he is in the area, he has been awesome with communicating and dealing with my sons incidents with compassion and guidance. I would recommend him to everyone and being a nurse myself my standards are high.
About Dr. Eric Alcera, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1912054024
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alcera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alcera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alcera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alcera works at
Dr. Alcera has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alcera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alcera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alcera.
