Dr. Eric Albright, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Albright, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Interstate Med Office Central3600 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 285-9321
Endocrinology Specialists of Colorado LLC950 E Harvard Ave Ste 660, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (720) 399-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely adore Dr. Albright. He has a great bedside manner, always listens to my questions and concerns, and gives great medical advice. The only thing I'd like to have changed is taking Friday afternoon or Saturday appointments. I have every Friday off of work, and it would really help if I didn't have to take vacation time to come in for an appointment.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Alabama at Birmingham
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albright has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Albright speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Albright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albright.
