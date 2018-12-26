Overview

Dr. Eric Adams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Adams works at Medical & Surgical Eye Specialists in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.