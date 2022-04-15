Overview

Dr. Erhan Kucuk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Istanbul Fac Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kucuk works at Valley Medical Group in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.