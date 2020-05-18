See All Plastic Surgeons in Dublin, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Ergun Kocak, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ergun Kocak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Dublin Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Kocak works at Midwest Breast and Aesthetic Surgery in Dublin, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Gahanna, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Dublin Office
    7450 Hospital Dr Ste 350, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 687-6227
  2. 2
    Cincinnati Office
    2139 Auburn Ave # Leveld, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 585-2323
  3. 3
    Gahanna Office
    1080 Beecher Xing N Ste A, Gahanna, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 687-6227
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Dublin Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 18, 2020
    Dr Kocak is awesome! Highly skilled surgeon, caring, compassionate, professional, explains options well. I felt well cared for and in very good hands while under his care. He has a terrific sense of humor which I appreciated.
    — May 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ergun Kocak, MD
    About Dr. Ergun Kocak, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1043425028
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Internship
    • Ohio State University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ergun Kocak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kocak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kocak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kocak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kocak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kocak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kocak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kocak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

