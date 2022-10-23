Dr. Erfan Albakri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albakri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erfan Albakri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erfan Albakri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School of Medicine
Dr. Albakri works at
Locations
1
Neurovascular Home Healthcare LLC5 Tampa General Cir Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 250-9101
2
Harborside Medical Tower4 Columbia Dr, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was astute as to the issues my husband was having and gave him the best care.
About Dr. Erfan Albakri, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1104998376
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Nyu Sch Med-Nyu Mc
- Muhlenberg Regl MC
