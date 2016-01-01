See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Elizabeth, NJ
Dr. Erenio Mejias II, MD

Internal Medicine
1.5 (7)
Overview

Dr. Erenio Mejias II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They graduated from University De Santiago Faculty De Med Santiago De Compostela Spain and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mejias II works at ERENIO MEJIAS, MD in Elizabeth, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Erenio Mejias, MD
    505 Westfield Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 354-5461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Otitis Media
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Abdominal Pain
Otitis Media
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Erenio Mejias II, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1376603118
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mountainside Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University De Santiago Faculty De Med Santiago De Compostela Spain
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mejias II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mejias II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mejias II works at ERENIO MEJIAS, MD in Elizabeth, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mejias II’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejias II. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejias II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejias II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejias II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.