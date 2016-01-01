Dr. Erene Nawar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nawar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erene Nawar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erene Nawar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Locations
St. Jude Heritage Endocrinology100 E Valencia Mesa Dr Ste 105, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5640
Providence St. Jude Medical Center101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 871-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Erene Nawar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023335817
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
