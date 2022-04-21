See All Plastic Surgeons in Dunedin, FL
Dr. Erel Laufer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (182)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erel Laufer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dunedin, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Strasbourg France - M.D. and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.

Dr. Laufer works at Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery in Dunedin, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.


Locations

  1. 1
    Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery
    3129 ALT 19, Dunedin, FL 34698 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 591-3208
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Apicoectomy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Transplant Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 182 ratings
    Patient Ratings (182)
    5 Star
    (162)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Apr 21, 2022
    I really appreciate the work. My case was unusual and your judgement was spot on with size and procedure. I went from hating my breasts/scars to loving the shape and appearance. Everyone has been amazing. Kat was wonderful throughout the recovery period answering all of my questions and concerns.
    H. M. — Apr 21, 2022
    
    Photo: Dr. Erel Laufer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erel Laufer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Laufer to family and friends

    Dr. Laufer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Laufer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erel Laufer, MD.

    About Dr. Erel Laufer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962689505
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery - Long Island Jewish Hillside Medical Center, New York|Longisland Jewish Hillside Medicalcenter, New York
    Internship
    • St Francis Hosp Med Ctr|St Francis Hospital Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Strasbourg France - M.D.
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erel Laufer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laufer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laufer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laufer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laufer works at Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery in Dunedin, FL. View the full address on Dr. Laufer’s profile.

    Dr. Laufer speaks French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.

    182 patients have reviewed Dr. Laufer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laufer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laufer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laufer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

