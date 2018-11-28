Dr. Erek Latzka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latzka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erek Latzka, MD
Overview
Dr. Erek Latzka, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Latzka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UW Medicine Eye Institute908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Latzka?
Dr Latzka explained everything to me and seemed very knowledgeable. His medical assistant was very friendly as well.
About Dr. Erek Latzka, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1336587385
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latzka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Latzka using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Latzka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latzka works at
Dr. Latzka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latzka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latzka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latzka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.