Dr. Erek Lam, MD
Overview
Dr. Erek Lam, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
Romano Pontzer & Associates Ltd.9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 2116, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-1003
- 2 12680 Perry Hwy Fl Upp, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 367-1003
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lam is a very knowledgeable, Neurologist. He is also very kind and gives you the time to explain the medical situation you have! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Erek Lam, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1003019811
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
