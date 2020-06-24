See All Vascular Neurologists in Redding, CA
Dr. Erek Helseth, MD

Vascular Neurology
4 (7)
19 years of experience
Dr. Erek Helseth, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. Helseth works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    2624 Edith Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 24, 2020
Dr. Helseth is a terrific doctor. He explained things to me in a way that I could understand. He took away the fear I had of having a stroke. I highly recommend him to anyone who is looking for a neurologist in the Redding area. I am so glad I found him online after going to Chico with poor results. Dodie Maguire
Dodie Maguire — Jun 24, 2020
  • Vascular Neurology
  • 19 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1780651943
  • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
  • Vascular Neurology
  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Dr. Helseth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Helseth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Helseth works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Helseth’s profile.

Dr. Helseth has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helseth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Helseth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helseth.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helseth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helseth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

