Dr. Erasmo Passaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erasmo Passaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erasmo Passaro, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Passaro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Center for Neurology1607 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St Petersburg, FL 33704 Directions (727) 329-8833
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Passaro?
I am very neurologically complicated but he is trying to control my epilepsy.
About Dr. Erasmo Passaro, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1972599439
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Rutgers Med Sch
- University of Chicago
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Passaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Passaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Passaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Passaro works at
Dr. Passaro has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Passaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Passaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Passaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Passaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.