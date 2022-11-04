See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Erasmo Passaro, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (48)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Erasmo Passaro, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Passaro works at Florida Center for Neurology in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Center for Neurology
    1607 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St Petersburg, FL 33704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 329-8833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 04, 2022
    I am very neurologically complicated but he is trying to control my epilepsy.
    — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Erasmo Passaro, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972599439
    Education & Certifications

    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • Rutgers Med Sch
    • University of Chicago
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erasmo Passaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Passaro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Passaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Passaro works at Florida Center for Neurology in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Passaro’s profile.

    Dr. Passaro has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Passaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Passaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Passaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Passaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

