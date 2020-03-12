See All Other Doctors in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Eran Kessous, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Eran Kessous, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eran Kessous, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.

Dr. Kessous works at Montgomery Sports Medicine Center in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Montgomery Sports Medicine Center
    11120 New Hampshire Ave Ste 411, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 363-7764
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Montgomery Medical Clinic
    800 S Frederick Ave Ste 110, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 801-9568
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Montgomery Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis
Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kessous?

    Mar 12, 2020
    The doctor has given me great results and good diagnostics.
    Elsa L. — Mar 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eran Kessous, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eran Kessous, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kessous to family and friends

    Dr. Kessous' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kessous

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eran Kessous, MD.

    About Dr. Eran Kessous, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821033358
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital|Children's Hospital Boston-Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston Med Ctr-Boston U Sch Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St Georges Med Sch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eran Kessous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kessous has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kessous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessous.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eran Kessous, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.