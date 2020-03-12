Overview

Dr. Eran Kessous, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Kessous works at Montgomery Sports Medicine Center in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.