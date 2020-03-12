Dr. Eran Kessous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eran Kessous, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eran Kessous, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Locations
Montgomery Sports Medicine Center11120 New Hampshire Ave Ste 411, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (240) 363-7764Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Montgomery Medical Clinic800 S Frederick Ave Ste 110, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (410) 801-9568Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eran Kessous, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1821033358
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital|Children's Hospital Boston-Harvard Medical School
- Boston Med Ctr-Boston U Sch Med
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- St Georges Med Sch
