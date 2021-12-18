Dr. Eran Hahn II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eran Hahn II, MD
Dr. Eran Hahn II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christian Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Ssm Health Pharmacy1035 Bellevue Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 344-8100
Hahn OB/GYN Associates3466 McKelvey Rd, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 344-8100
- Christian Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Eran Hahn is the best OB-GYN I have had, hands down. He delivered my first child in November for me and made it such an easier experience, from my very first prenatal appointment to my six week postpartum appointment. He has a great work ethic, very personable and upfront, shows concern for his patients, and is just really great at his job! Stef, one of his RN’s is amazing as well!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hebrew
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Hahn II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahn II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahn II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahn II has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hahn II speaks Hebrew.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn II.
