Dr. Eran Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Eran Chen, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Locations
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-9711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Des Peres Medical Arts Pavilion II2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 977-9711
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My doc sent me to Dr. Chen at slu for MOHS surgery on my nose. Was too big for him to take care of. Said I’d be in good hands with her andhe was right. Recommending if anyone needs their nose done.
About Dr. Eran Chen, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.