Overview

Dr. Era Hanspal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital and Margaretville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hanspal works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.