Dr. Epifanio Calcara, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Epifanio Calcara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Calcara works at Summit Medical Group in Westfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Westfield Office
    202 Elmer St, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 588-2070
    Summit Medical Group - Endocrine
    552 Westfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 654-3377

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Vitamin D Deficiency
Obesity
Overweight
Vitamin D Deficiency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Sep 22, 2018
    Dr Calcara is the best. I am a physician myself, so finding an internist that I trust is important. Dr Calcara listens well, is very even keeled, and offers pertinent recommendations and plans.
    LHG in Springfield, NJ — Sep 22, 2018
    About Dr. Epifanio Calcara, MD

    Internal Medicine
    40 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1790727337
    Education & Certifications

    Overlook Hosp Affil Columbia U
    Overlook Hospital
    UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Columbia University
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Epifanio Calcara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calcara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calcara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calcara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calcara works at Summit Medical Group in Westfield, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Calcara’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Calcara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calcara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calcara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calcara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

